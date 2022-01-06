Looks Like Chevrolet Is Rounding Out The Line Up With The Corvette Grand Sport

There is a ton of speculation floating around regarding the Chevrolet Corvette and its upcoming electrified variants. Chevy has already promised hybrid and electric variants that will produce more power than the Corvette Z06, but there's one more model coming before those arrive. CarBuzz uncovered a General Motors trademark for "Corvette Grand Sport" filed on May 26, 2022 with the USPTO.

This new information conflicts with earlier rumors predicting there would not be a Grand Sport for the C8 generation. Instead, that model was set to be replaced by the hybrid E-Ray. It's still possible the Grand Sport will be some sort of hybrid, but based on the past history of that name, we wouldn't bet on it.



