Looks Like Those White Supremacist, Racists At Jeep Making 'CHEROKEE'S' Now Have The Cherokee Nation Up In Arms. Will They Cave And Call It Something Like 'The Detroit SUV Product'?

Before we start, do WE think Jeep is White Supremacist or Racist. NOT in the least but we live in a time where it doesn't matter who you are or what you do, YOU ARE SO JUST ADMIT IT DAMMIT!



Here's the outgrage du jour....



The leader of Oklahoma’s Cherokee Nation wants Jeep to stop using the tribe’s name on its SUVs.



Chuck Hoskin Jr., principal chief of the Cherokee Nation expressed the viewpoint for the first time after Car and Driver magazine inquired whether or not the branding was appropriate in the context of the nationwide rethinking of racial and social justice issues.



“I’m sure this comes from a place that is well-intended, but it does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car."



So what should Jeep do? Give in? Change the name? Or hold strong? Would it bother you if they DID change the name?



And if they decide to change it should the do the Redskins move and rather than giving the vehicle a REAL name, just call the 'Detroit SUV Product'?



Discuss....







