Looks Like You Are Going To Have To Wait A Bit Longer On That New Cybertruck You Ordered

Remember when Tesla first showed off the Cybertruck in 2019? Well, it's 2021, and deliveries were set to happen later this year. Right. As a reminder, we are more than halfway through 2021, and the Texas Gigafactory where Tesla will build the Cybertruck is still under construction. Tesla has some explaining to do. Reuters reports that Tesla finally shed some light on this situation during an investor call to discuss second-quarter profits. On a positive note, Tesla earned $1.1 billion from April to June after raising prices and cutting costs. Unfortunately, the news on Cybertruck and Semi production isn't as rosy.

