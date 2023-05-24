Lordstown Electric Pickup Used For Crash Testing Goes Up In Flames Sitting In Storage

Lordstown Motors confirmed this week that a “non-salable” vehicle it was keeping in storage at its Ohio production facility caught fire, damaging four other vehicles. Fortunately, no people were injured as a result of the blaze, and the building the electric truck was being held in suffered no damage.
 
The fire started at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Travis Eastham, the chief of the Lordstown Fire Department, who spoke to Business Journal Daily. Both the fire department and Lordstown Motors say they are investigating the cause of the incident.


