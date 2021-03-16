Lordstown Endurance Pickup Prototype First Test Drive Falls A Bit Short

There are more than a few EV startups trying to nail down an American mainstay: the pickup truck. From Canoo to Rivian to Bollinger, all of them want a share of what's sure to be a hugely profitable segment in the next decade. But it's hard to determine which ones are legit, and which ones only have a flashy prototype and some renders to their credit. If short-seller Hindenburg Research's report from Friday holds any weight, Lordstown Motors seems to lean toward the latter. According to said report, Lordstown's flagship Endurance pickup is allegedly years behind schedule, and the number of pre-orders placed for the vehicle was artificially inflated to boost investor confidence. Lordstown's CEO Steve Burns said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that Hindenburg's report was full of "half-truths and lies," but before that, a road-going Endurance prototype caught fire and burned just after embarking on its initial test drive.



