Lordstown Exceeds 100,000 Pre-Orders For Endurance Pickup Truck

Lordstown Motors announced on Monday that they had exceeded 100,000 pre-orders for their Endurance light-duty, all-electric pickup, slated to begin production in September.



While we covered the Endurance previously, we didn’t pay homage to where it’s being assembled. Lordstown has a long history as the place where Chevrolet and Pontiac vehicles came together. The Vega, Monza, Cavalier, Cobalt, Cruze, and Pontiacs like the Sunbird and Sunfire were made in the General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

