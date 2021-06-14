Lordstown Motors CEO And CFO Resign Amid Questionable Future

Agent009 submitted on 6/14/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:01:32 AM
Lordstown Motors Corp. said on Monday that CEO Steve Burns and CFO Julio Rodriguez have resigned, days after the electric truck maker warned that it had "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern in the next year. Lordstown said its lead independent director, Angela Strand, has been appointed executive chairwoman and would oversee the firm's transition until a permanent CEO is identified.Read Article
