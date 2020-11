Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) officially announced the merger of Lordstown Motors Corporation with DiamondPeak Holdings Corporation (DiamondPeak), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

As a result of the deal, announced in August and valued at over $1.6 billion, the combined entity will trade on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol "RIDE", which potentially should fully fund the commercialization of the Lordstown Endurance electric pickup.