Lordstown Motors Reveals Endurance Racing Truck

Ohio-based Lordstown Motors recently announced that it would be entering a race version of its electric truck in the 2021 SCORE (Southern California Off-Road Enthusiasts) International San Felipe 250 race. The race runs a 290-mile single loop that starts and finishes in San Felipe, Baja California, Mexico, on April 17. It's not the Baja 1,000 mile race, but it's still going to be a test for the new and unproven truck from a new automotive company.

Lordstown Motors pushes the message hard that it is aiming to build an efficient and hardworking truck, so an endurance race is a great way to demonstrate that. And, we have to admit that, with just a few aesthetic changes, the Endurance looks pretty cool.