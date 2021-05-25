Lordstown Motors Say It Needs More Capital To Achieve Production Goals

Lordstown Motors Corp. said Monday that 2021 production of its Endurance truck, slated to begin in September, will be half of prior expectations and that the electric vehicle startup needs additional capital to execute its plans, sending shares down 8.3 percent in after-hours trading. "We are still in a position to ramp the Endurance, but we do need additional capital to execute on our plans," CEO Steve Burns said in a statement. "We believe we have several opportunities to raise capital in various forms and have begun those discussions."



