Los Angeles Abandons EV City Vehicle Program As Too Costly

In 2014, Los Angeles's mayor, Eric Garcetti, unveiled an affirmation to transform the city's government vehicles to electric and plug-in hybrid cars.

Included in government vehicles was law enforcement.

Thereafter, BMW won a bid with LAPD to supply one hundred BMW i3s each year for three years starting in 2016. Fitted to the i3s were the base 22kWh battery pack, the Deka World interior package, and the standard 19" aluminum wheels. The 22kWh battery pack provided 81 miles on a single charge; nevertheless, none of the models included the optional gasoline range extender. If you are an i3 enthusiast, you may note that the 22kWh i3 was not available in 2018, and that's correct; LAPD postponed the delivery of the 2018 i3s.



jeffgall

Shocker

Posted on 8/27/2020 3:56:13 PM

Posted on 8/27/2020 3:56:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent009

I do think is is ironic that they are forcing the citizens this direction and they can't make it work.

Posted on 8/27/2020 5:43:27 PM

Posted on 8/27/2020 5:43:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

skytop

I don't believe it. Nothing is too expensive for the tax and spend liberals.

Posted on 8/27/2020 6:42:05 PM

Posted on 8/27/2020 6:42:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

