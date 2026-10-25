Los Angeles Activates First of 125 AI Speed Cameras Monday, Fines Up to $500. Just When You Thought You Couldn't LA Government Enough.

Los Angeles will begin activating the first of its 125 automated speed cameras on Monday, October 26, 2026, as part of the city’s Speed Safety Systems Program pilot under California Assembly Bill 645. Roughly 20 cameras will go live initially, with the full network of 125 expected to be operational by the end of the year across all 15 City Council districts.?



The systems, which use automated technology to detect and record vehicles, will photograph rear license plates of cars traveling at least 11 mph over the posted speed limit. They do not capture drivers’ faces, use facial recognition, or share data with law enforcement except under court order. Non-violation images are typically deleted within five days, while those tied to citations can be retained for up to 60 days. Signs noting the speed limit and “photo-enforced” status will mark all locations.?



Each newly activated camera starts with a mandatory 60-day warning period. During that time, drivers going 11 mph or more over the limit receive mailed warnings only. After the grace period, civil fines apply on a tiered scale: $50 for 11–15 mph over the limit, $100 for 16–25 mph over, $200 for 26 mph or more over, and $500 for speeds of 100 mph or more. These are civil penalties that do not add points to a driver’s license or affect auto insurance rates. Revenue must be reinvested in street safety infrastructure rather than the city’s general fund. Low-income drivers may qualify for reduced fines.?



Locations were chosen based on crash history, speeding data, proximity to schools and senior centers, high-injury corridors, and street-racing hotspots, with input from community stakeholders and council offices. Early sites include areas along Santa Monica Boulevard, La Brea Avenue, Fairfax Avenue, Melrose Avenue, Sunset Boulevard, Olympic Boulevard, Venice Boulevard, and Highland Avenue, among others. Each of the 15 council districts will receive approximately eight camera systems.?



City officials cite speeding as a factor in roughly one in five fatal crashes in Los Angeles in 2024. The program aims to reduce excessive speeding and severe collisions, drawing on early results from similar pilots in San Francisco and Oakland that reported substantial drops in speeding on monitored corridors. The five-year pilot, approved unanimously by the City Council in March 2026 and implemented by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation with technology partners, will be evaluated for safety and economic impacts at its conclusion.?



Drivers are advised to observe posted limits, especially near the new enforcement zones, as the initial wave of cameras begins issuing warnings starting Monday. Full fine enforcement for the first sites is expected to begin in late December following the 60-day period.



