Los Angeles Auto Show Pushed Back Again - Now November

The situation with the coronavirus pandemic remains stable pretty much all around the world - bad but stable. The vaccination process has already started though and in the United States, some 46 million dozes have already been given, according to OurWorldInData. There is some light at the end of the tunnel that life could return back to normal relatively soon but that doesn’t mean we’ll have an auto show season this spring. The organizers of the Los Angeles Auto Show have just announced the 2021 edition of the event has been rescheduled to November 17-18 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Reports from last year suggested the show could take place in May this year but apparently, coronavirus concerns are driving the postponement.



