Los Angeles Cop Steals Pickup And Drives It To Work

More than a year ago, Los Angeles police officer Matthew Calleros, 46, of Whitter, California, was arrested on charges ranging from felony theft of a vehicle to misdemeanor counts of unauthorized disclosure of DMV records. After initially pleading not guilty and fighting the charges this entire time, he’s changed that plea to guilty and will now face a sentence that sure sounds light considering all the laws that he broke.

After nearly a quarter of a century on the police force, Calleros asked a salesman about a history report before driving off the lot in a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado in October of 2019. That choice wasn’t the last bad one that he made though.