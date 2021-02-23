Los Angeles Deputy Claims Tiger Woods Likely Survived Crash Because Interior Of The Genesis SUV Remained Intact

A luxury SUV driven by Tiger Woods crashed and rolled over Tuesday morning in southern California, leaving the golf superstar with serious injuries to both legs, authorities and his agent said.

Woods underwent surgery and was in serious condition at Harbor UCLA Hospital on Tuesday afternoon after the single-car crash, authorities said.

Woods, who was the only person in the Genesis GV80 SUV, was trapped in the wreck, which occurred after he hit a center median in the road, and then careened into brush, hitting a tree at just before 7:12 a.m. PT. A neighbor of the crash scene called 911.