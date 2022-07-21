Los Angeles Famed Sixth Street Bridge Reopens - Becomes A Haven For Street Racers And Automotive Chaos

Los Angeles, California's new Sixth Street Viaduct—or the Sixth Street Bridge—only opened this month, but has quickly become a nightmare zone of automotive chaos.

The new span officially opened on July 10 after budget overruns and years of delays. Regardless, it didn't take long for the people of LA to get busy welcoming the new bridge to their city, reports the Los Angeles Times. Drivers and influencers have rushed to christen the bridge with burning rubber. Street racers have been seen laying down smoky burnouts. Full-on takeovers of the bridge have seen spectators climb the arches for a better view, with police showing up to pull them back down again.



