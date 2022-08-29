Los Angeles Police Claim That 20% Of All Cars Stolen In 2022 Were Kia/Hundai's

Los Angeles has been facing a raft of issues with cars lately. There are the street takeovers, the intermittent closing of the Sixth Street Viaduct, and impounding spectator cars that show up to any takeover. An uptick in Hyundai and Kia thefts has prompted the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) to issue a community alert. According to KTLA, Hyundai and Kia vehicles account for 20% of car thefts in Los Angeles this year compared to 13% in 2021. The increase is attributed to a technique popularized in viral social media posts. All it involves is some basic tools and a USB cable.



Read Article