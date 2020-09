If you’ve been worried the potential lack of legacy of modern electric vehicle batteries means you wouldn’t be able to get great used deals on them down the road, government acquisitions are here to save the day. The LAPD is selling its hardly-used electric BMW i3 fleet for dirt cheap.

The sale of at least some of the Los Angeles Police Department’s fleet of all-electric BMW i3 hatchbacks popped up on The Current Review, high schooler Andrew Lambrecht’s EV enthusiast blog: