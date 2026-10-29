Los Angeles Ramps Up Speed Camera Deployment - Tickets By Mail To Owner Can Be As High As $500

Agent009 submitted on 10/29/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:22:59 AM

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The irony of America slowly adopting the same anti-speeding technology as Europe is rich. But the claim is that this technology saves lives. Now another large American city has implemented speed cameras.
 
On Monday, Los Angeles, California turned on its new speed cameras. While residents should be aware the cameras are on, the ramp towards tickets going out will be delayed.
 
Speeders caught by the cameras in the first 60 days will only get a warning, but after that time period tickets will be issued.


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Los Angeles Ramps Up Speed Camera Deployment - Tickets By Mail To Owner Can Be As High As $500

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