Los Angeles Readies To Go Car Free For The 2028 Olympics

With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games wrapping up, Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass is in town to prepare the world for what the 2028 Olympics will look like in Los Angeles.



And one thing she’s promising, in a big surprise to everyone’s who’s even heard about the city of LA, is a “no-car Games,” using public transport instead of private cars to get around.



Bass made the statement today in a press conference ahead of the Paris Olympics closing ceremony, which occurs Sunday night in Paris. Traditionally, the closing ceremony show includes a segment by the next host city, where the current host “passes the torch” to the next host (but, not literally – the actual Olympic torch goes back to Greece in the interim).