Los Angeles Vowed To Eliminate Pedestrian Deaths, They Doubled Instead

We are now one year away from 2025, when Los Angeles intended to reach zero traffic fatalities, and yet the problem continues to get worse, not better. After shattering records in 2022, the data is now in for last year, and it’s not pretty. As LAPD Chief Michel Moore recently said, more people were killed in traffic collisions last year than from murders.



In 2023, 337 people were killed by cars on L.A. streets, an 8% increase compared with 2022, according to the LAPD. In fact, deaths on our roads have nearly doubled since 2015 when the city committed itself to “Vision Zero.”





