Lost In The Debate: Trump And Biden Both Agree On One Important Thing, Did You Pick Up On What It Was?

U. S. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden had a tumultuous debate earlier this week. It quickly went from questions from a moderator and taking turns to an all-out interruption battle, which was filled with insults and off-topic conversation. Moderator Chris Wallace couldn't really do much of anything to control the situation.

If there's anything these two candidates agree on, they'd be less than willing to admit it, especially in the midst of a debate. Of course, they both say they want to help people and keep people safe, but the truth surrounding that is certainly debatable.