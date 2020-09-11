Lotus 750HP Electric SUV Due In 2022 - To Have 360 Mile Range

Conceived under former Lotus boss Jean-Marc Gales, the SUV project first surfaced in 2016.

At that time, it was understood the intention was to initially launch the model with a high-performance petrol-electric powertrain like those used by Geely sibling brands Polestar and Volvo.

However, the EV market was significantly less mature than it is now – particularly in countries such as China, where more than 1.2 million electric cars were sold last year – and incentives to encourage people into EVs remain common. It’s understood Geely therefore reversed the decision to make a combustion-engined version of the Lotus SUV to arrive ahead of the all-electric one.



I hope the Esprit does not look like that silver car in the rendering. It should not be aping any other design. The Dany Barr plan may not have gotten off the ground by the cars did look like something Lotus would produce.

