Lotus Abandons Toyota Power For AMG

For more than 20 years, the strange-sounding combination of ultra-light Lotus sports cars and otherwise boring engines from Toyota has made magic for drivers. Now, though, that era is nearing the end. Lotus Cars has said that a new Emira sports car is coming next year, and it will trade Toyota and AMG engines for Horse power. No, that's not a typo. Allow us to explain. Lotus launched the mid-engined Emira in 2022. The car was powered by a choice of two engines: a Toyota 3.5-liter V6 crowned with a supercharger, or a 2.0-liter turbo-four from AMG. It was intended to be the final gas-powered Lotus model, with the brand going electric instead.



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