Lotus has announced a significant update to its business. The automaker known for its sports cars is now only going electric with four new models, and two of them are electric SUVs



Since being acquired by Geely with a majority stake, the British automaker Lotus has announced an important electric transition.

It introduced its first electric vehicle, the $2 million Evija hypercar, and it partnered with Renault’s Alpine to create a new electric vehicle.