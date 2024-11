In 2018, Lotus introduced their Vision80 plan which was designed to transform the company into an “all-electric global mobility provider” in just ten years. Fast forward to today and the firm has reportedly become the latest automaker to abandon plans to go electric-only.

Instead, the company will reportedly embrace so-called Super Hybrids that use a range-extended powertrain. They promise to combine high-performance with a long range, thanks to an engine.