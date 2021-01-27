Lotus Confirms First New Sports Car In Over a Decade

Lotus has confirmed that its first all-new sports car in over a decade will commence production this year in its renovated Norfolk base. The new model, currently tagged Type 131, is due to be revealed this summer, signifying the beginning of Lotus’s new era as part of the Geely group. This news comes hot on the heels of Lotus’s confirmation it will also partner with Alpine in the development of a new all-electric sports car.

The Type 131, meanwhile, has been described as ‘the most accomplished Lotus we have ever built’ according to Lotus CEO Phil Popham. When it is shown off in final production form, it will be given a new name (starting with an E but not followed by the letters S, P, R, I and T). It will sit on an aluminium platform and be powered by a new family of engines – not Lotus developed, but not related to the current Toyota units either – that will be available in more than one state of tune.