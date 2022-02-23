Lotus Considers IPO For EV Division

According to a recent report from Autocar, Geely-owned Lotus Cars is considering entering the stock market with its Lotus Technology division. Lotus says if it follows through with the idea, it could value the division at some £5-6 billion.



Lotus is currently on tour as part of a roadshow that started in Geely's home base, China. Now, Lotus has moved on to London to talk to a pool of future investors. Reportedly, Lotus will reveal details about its upcoming electric SUV with the investors. A company spokesperson explained that the idea behind the event is to “take the temperature” of investors' potential interest in buying future Lotus Technology stock.





