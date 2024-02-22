Lotus EV Division Valued At $5.5 Billion Ahead Of Stock Debut

Lotus will be publicly listed for the second time in its history on Friday when shares in the EV-focused Lotus Technology division will be listed on New York’s Nasdaq stock exchange.

The listing will value Lotus Technology at $5.5 billion (£4.3bn) and hands the company $880 million (£694m) raised by early investors in the run-up to listing.

Lotus will take over the listing of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp, a special-purpose acquisition company (spac) created to find a company wanting to list. LLCC looked at 80 companies before settling on Lotus, a company filing said.