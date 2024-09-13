Lotus Eletre Price Jumps From $107,000 To $229,000 Due New Chinese EV Tariffs

The Lotus Eletre has finally touched down on North American shores, in the form of an exclusive, ultra-luxurious variant known as the Eletre Carbon. It will initially set back US buyers at least $229,900, a massive increase from the $107,000 starting price first announced back in April. The reason? Primarily due to tariffs and because this is a special edition launch model based on the most powerful R version. When Lotus first announced plans to launch the Eletre in the U.S., the Biden administration had yet to hike tariffs on EVs built in China from 25% to 100%. This allowed it to price the electric SUV very competitively, giving it a good chance to succeed in the U.S. market.



