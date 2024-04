The Lotus Eletre is coming stateside and will arrive in the fourth quarter. When it does, the electric crossover will be priced from $107,000.

Lotus was surprisingly coy on equipment details, but the entry-level model features LED headlights, gloss black accents, and 22-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires. Customers will also find an expansive color palette that includes seven hues ranging from Galloway Green to Solar Yellow.