Lotus Eletre Will Pack An Extended Range Powertrain

Agent009 submitted on 3/9/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:23:41 AM

Views : 350 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The heavily anticipated range-extended Lotus Eletre is here, and its powertrain is both surprising and perplexing. For starters, prospective customers are presented with tons of power and lots of driving range. But alas, a 2.0-liter turbo inline-four engine will have to suffice.

 
Adding insult to injury, the internal combustion engine that powers the generator is mounted transversely in the nose of the Chinese-built crossover utility vehicle. Known as Eletre For Me in China, the Eletre X boasts a 70-kWh battery and a 900-volt electrical architecture.


Read Article


Lotus Eletre Will Pack An Extended Range Powertrain

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)