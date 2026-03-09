Lotus Eletre Will Pack An Extended Range Powertrain

The heavily anticipated range-extended Lotus Eletre is here, and its powertrain is both surprising and perplexing. For starters, prospective customers are presented with tons of power and lots of driving range. But alas, a 2.0-liter turbo inline-four engine will have to suffice. Adding insult to injury, the internal combustion engine that powers the generator is mounted transversely in the nose of the Chinese-built crossover utility vehicle. Known as Eletre For Me in China, the Eletre X boasts a 70-kWh battery and a 900-volt electrical architecture.



Read Article