Lotus Emira Prototype Taken For A Spin - Is It The Sleeper You Were Hoping For?

Agent009 submitted on 3/8/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:54:23 AM

Views : 528 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.evo.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Of all the cars we’re set to drive in 2022 the Lotus Emira is one of the most eagerly anticipated. It’s still a month or so before we get behind the wheel of a fully representative production version, but a spin around the Hethel test track in a close-to-production VP cars is a tantalising taster of what we can look forward to.

As you know there are two Emira models – that powered by Mercedes-AMG’s potent 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo motor, and the supercharged 3.5-litre Toyota-sourced V6 seen previously in the Evora and Exige. It’s the latter we’re sampling, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. It could almost have been made for evo.



Read Article


Lotus Emira Prototype Taken For A Spin - Is It The Sleeper You Were Hoping For?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)