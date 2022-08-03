Lotus Emira Prototype Taken For A Spin - Is It The Sleeper You Were Hoping For?

Of all the cars we’re set to drive in 2022 the Lotus Emira is one of the most eagerly anticipated. It’s still a month or so before we get behind the wheel of a fully representative production version, but a spin around the Hethel test track in a close-to-production VP cars is a tantalising taster of what we can look forward to. As you know there are two Emira models – that powered by Mercedes-AMG’s potent 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo motor, and the supercharged 3.5-litre Toyota-sourced V6 seen previously in the Evora and Exige. It’s the latter we’re sampling, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. It could almost have been made for evo.



