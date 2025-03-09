Lotus Emira To Drop The Toyota V6 For Something More Fitting Of The Role

A few short years ago, British automaker Lotus made it clear that its latest internal combustion sports car would also be its last internal combustion vehicle. Although battery-electric technologies are getting better with each passing year, it was clearly obvious that Lotus hadn't thought this through. Rather unsurprisingly, the company has recently confirmed that its only internal combustion sports car won't be discontinued in 2027. As per British motoring publication Auto Express, chief executive officer Feng Qingfeng revealed that a facelift is coming in 2027 with two new powertrains. The most interesting of the bunch is a replacement for the supercharged V6 we all know and love, whereas the other is a plug-in hybrid setup. Unfortunately, the big kahuna did not share any technical specifications.



