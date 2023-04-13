Lotus Envya Sedan Spied Circling The Nurburgring Ready To Challenge The Aging Model S

The electric vehicle expansion continues at Lotus, which is getting ready to launch an all-quiet sedan. Following in the footsteps of the Eletre crossover, the Envya, whose name has yet to be confirmed, will take a swing at the battery-electric business class. This means that it will be positioned against the likes of the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S. Other models in this segment include the Mercedes EQE, Audi e-tron GT, and BMW i5. Thus, it will have to be very darn good in order to steal some customers from its rivals. If that is the case or not, will be answered in due course when the model premieres, likely later this year.



Read Article