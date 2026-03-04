Lotus Launches Plug-In Hybrid Eletre 'For Me' with 939bhp

In a surprising pivot from its all-electric ambitions, British sports car icon Lotus has introduced a plug-in hybrid version of its Eletre SUV, dubbed the "For Me." This new model marks the brand's return to combustion engines, blending a petrol powertrain with electric propulsion to deliver staggering performance. Debuting today in China, the For Me is set to arrive in Europe this summer, expanding Lotus's lineup amid slower-than-expected EV adoption.



The For Me retains the Eletre's sleek, aerodynamic design but incorporates subtle updates like a redesigned front grille to accommodate the hybrid system.



Under the hood, it pairs a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with dual electric motors—one on each axle—for a combined output of 939 brake horsepower. This setup not only boosts power beyond the all-electric Eletre's top variants but also provides an impressive electric-only range of up to 260 miles, thanks to a 70kWh battery. Lotus claims the hybrid can accelerate from 0-62mph in under three seconds, maintaining the brand's heritage of agile handling despite the SUV's size.



This launch signals a strategic shift for Lotus, which had pledged to go fully electric by 2028. The slower global uptake of EVs prompted the company to reintroduce combustion tech, ensuring broader appeal in markets wary of pure battery power. Built on the same 800-volt architecture as the EV model, the For Me supports rapid charging, adding 248 miles of range in just 20 minutes.















Inside, the cabin echoes the Eletre's luxury, with sustainable materials, a massive infotainment screen, and advanced driver aids including lidar for semi-autonomous features. Pricing details are pending, but expect it to command a premium over the electric versions, starting around $120,000.



The For Me represents Lotus's pragmatic evolution, merging electrification with traditional power to attract performance enthusiasts. As it heads to Europe, it could redefine hybrid SUVs, proving that adding complexity—and a bit of petrol—can still simplify the drive for many.



