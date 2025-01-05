Lotus Loses Chinese Backer Placing Future In Doubt

A lot has been written about Nissan's future over the last two months, but two weeks ago, a piece of troubling news snuck under the radar. Geely, the Chinese owner of multiple famous brands, announced that it's 'exercising its put option' on Lotus. That's basically financial jargon for Geely is forcing Lotus to buy back the 51% stake it has in Lotus Advanced Technologies. Once the transaction is complete, all Lotus operations will operate under the Lotus UK banner, making the brand as British as a cup of tea again.



