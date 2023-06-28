Lotus Opens European Order Books for Electric Eletre Super Crossover With Up To 905HP

Lotus has opened the order books for the Eletre in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe, confirming at the same time the starting price in the key markets and announcing that it's available in three versions with two powertrain options.

The lineup starts with the base model that features active air suspension, torque vectoring, continuous damping control, Matrix LED headlights, Visual Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Dynamic Chassis Control. It comes with 20-inch alloys in mainland Europe and a 22-inch set in the UK and also gets a 15-speaker premium audio system, four-zone climate control, head-up display, and front seats with electric adjustment.