Lotus Puts the Brakes On Future EVs Claiming Batteries Are Too Heavy To Move Forward

Lotus may delay its Type 135 electric sports car, the much-awaited Elise and Emira successor, due to concerns that current battery technology would make it too heavy. According to the brand, the model must remain as close in spirit to the Elise as possible, and today’s battery technology is not advanced enough to allow it. The brand’s first all-electric sports car has been penciled in for 2027 and will serve as a successor to the Emira. During a recent interview, Lotus Group design boss Ben Payne said Lotus is still targeting 2027, but mimicking the traits of the beloved Elise may not be possible with the current battery technology.



