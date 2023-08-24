Lotus Readies Envya X To Challenge The Porsche Taycan

Lotus is hard at work on its next EV, currently codenamed Type 133, but the British sports car maker is already thinking of an even more focused, possibly track-only version that will be developed by Lotus Advanced Performance (LAP).

CarBuzz spoke to Simon Croft, head of sales and marketing for LAP, talking about the exclusive division's projects. In addition to race cars like the Emira GT4 and track-only special series models like the Lotus Type 66, Croft confirmed the Evija X track variant as an LAP development. More than that, he hinted at the possibility of a future LAP derivative of the Type 133 sedan.