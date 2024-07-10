Lotus Releases AMG Powered Emira First Edition In The US

Lotus has quietly added the Emira First Edition four-cylinder to its US website. What piqued our interest, however, is that the AMG-powered Emira is listed on the website with a higher power rating than the one we drove at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. More importantly, it retains the $99,900 price, which means you'll essentially get more performance at the same price as before. Specifications found on the Lotus US website show that the Emira First Edition now makes 400 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque, a tad higher than the previous 360 hp and 317 lb-ft. Quite more interesting still, is how the AMG-powered Emira upends the more-expensive Emira V6 in terms of claimed performance figures. It's quicker to 60 (3.8 versus 4.2 seconds) and has a higher top speed (182 vs 180 mph).



