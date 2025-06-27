Lotus Roll Back EV Plans In Favor Of Hybrids Hoping To Save The Brand

Lotus is a test case on how hard the road to electric motoring will be. The legendary British sports car brand has introduced two impressive clean-sheet EVs – the Eletre SUV and Emeya saloon – in just over a year, yet its petrol-powered, mid-engined Emira sports car almost matches their sales volume.

Then there’s the power of politics to make life hard for the car industry. Tariffs are impacting Lotus exports from China, while President Trump rolls back American EV incentives and Prime Minister Keir Starmer moves in the opposite direction by reconsidering a 2030 ban on UK sales of new combustion cars.

Given the climate, you’d understand if Matt Windle, the managing director of Lotus sports cars, passed on adding Europe’s commercial performance to his responsibilities. Instead, the laid-back Lotus leader is “excited” about his broader remit.