Lotus Slashes 550 Jobs As It Moves To A More Sustainable Future

Lotus is slashing up to 550 jobs across its business operations in the UK, as it looks to secure a “sustainable future for the company in today’s rapidly evolving automotive environment”.

A statement provided by the sports car maker said: “Following a review of Lotus Cars’ business objectives in line with the current market conditions, the company has announced a restructuring proposal, which anticipates a reduction of up to 550 roles across the business in the UK.”

It comes after news surfaced last month that the firm’s Chinese owners had put the Norfolk site under review, while it decided how to proceed with the fledgling business. In November, Lotus announced 200 UK redundancies, following similar announcements in July 2023 and January 2024.