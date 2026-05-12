Lotus To Reinvent The Esprit With A 1000HP Hybrid V8

Agent009 submitted on 5/12/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:05:20 AM

Views : 380 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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As part of its ‘Focus 2030’ initiative, Lotus has announced it’ll launch a new Type 135 supercar in 2028, complete with a hybridised V8 powertrain and mid-engined chassis that it’s claimed will challenge the world’s best. 
 
Although this feels like a claim we’ve heard before, Lotus seems deadly serious about making this one a reality. The difference this time is that it comes with the backing of a multi-national corporation that sold over three million cars in 2025.
 
According to the British, but Chinese-owned firm, “This will be an all-new car, featuring a V8 hybrid powertrain, with over 1,000PS. It is expected to be manufactured in Europe, and further details of the car will be announced later this year.”


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Lotus To Reinvent The Esprit With A 1000HP Hybrid V8

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