Lotus Type 133 Luxury Sedan Caught Winter Testing

The long-awaited Lotus Type 133, the firm’s sleek luxury saloon which is expected to rival the Porsche Taycan, has been pictured testing in extreme conditions ahead of its official unveiling later this year.

A development mule was spotted driving on ice and snow alongside other near-production models from parent firm Geely, sporting a bright yellow, white and black livery which obscured much of the saloon’s styling.

Despite the livery, it's clear that the Type 133 will be a close relation to the larger Lotus Eletre SUV. Lotus's first saloon car since the legendary Carlton – a Vauxhall-based BMW M5 rival from the early 1990s – will be given a name beginning with 'E' when it reaches showrooms, Autocar understands, but this is unlikely to be the widely rumoured 'Envya' name.