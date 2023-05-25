Lotus Type Envya Is Looking Good During Nurburgring Testing

Lotus is readying their first electric sedan for a debut later this year, and ahead of the official reveal, our spy photographers have captured it being put through its paces on the Nurburgring. The car is known internally as Type 133, but is expected to take on the name “Envya” when it reaches production. The car borrows styling cues from the Eletre SUV, such as slim DRLs with a wide “mouth” at the front and a floating rear light bar out back. That being said, we think the sedan wears the design language better since it’s not as tall, and the overall look is actually quite athletic.



