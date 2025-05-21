Lotus Volunteers To Build New Polestar 6 Roadster

Lotus Europe has a new boss, and he has some thoughts as to how the brand can make more money: build electric roadsters for Polestar.

In an interview with Autocar, new Lotus chief Matt Windle says he plans to build non-Lotus vehicles at the company’s Hethel, U.K. plant, which has the capacity to crank out 10,000 cars annually. And with both Lotus and Polestar being part of the Geely conglomerate of automakers, the latter’s upcoming 6 convertible would be quite a good fit given Lotus’ pedigree.

“I think we could build it,” Windle told Autocar, and if you ask us, a Lotus-assembled Polestar 6 would spiritually be more of a Lotus than Lotus’ most recent models in the Eletre SUV and Emeya sedan.