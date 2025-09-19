Low Cost AUDI Sub-Brand Scores 10,000 Chinese Orders In First 30 Minutes Of Reservations

Not too long ago, Audi made the decision to launch a stand-alone EV brand in China under the name AUDI, written in all caps. While it seemed like a questionable move at the time, it appears to be paying off, judging by the demand for its first model, the new E5 Sportback. According to the company, when pre-orders for the E5 opened on August 18, more than 10,000 reservations rolled in within half an hour. Those kinds of numbers are common for Chinese startups, but not for long-established manufacturers. Just as important as the tally itself is the message it sends: there’s no better way to create FOMO than to show how many people have already locked in an order for this EV, complete with some German heritage.



