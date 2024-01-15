Low Cost Chinese Off Road EV Readies Attack On EU Market - Is The US Next?

While Chinese automakers have yet to make their presence felt in the US, they have been aggressively expanding overseas. Changan has revealed its ambitious global aspirations, and its latest initiative is setting foot in Europe through the Deepal sub-brand.

Deepal will launch the G318, a new 4x4 model featuring a silhouette similar to the Land Rover Defender. The full specifications are still scarce, albeit the company confirmed that the ladder-frame SUV will span nearly 5,000 millimeters (197 inches), a bit longer than the Mercedes-Benz G-Class.


