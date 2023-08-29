Low Slung 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Struggles With The Moose Test

Modern electric vehicles are usually fitted with energy-efficient rubber. The Ioniq 6 in the featured clip, for example, is rocking a set of Nexen N'Fera Sport EV tires. Measuring 225/55 R18, said tires aren't exactly the best choice for this car in the moose test and slalom test. The folks at km77 are called this way after the minimum entry speed for a pass in the moose test, namely 77 kilometers per hour. That's 48 miles per hour in the UK and US. The Ioniq 6 in the video below topped 72 kilometers per hour (44.7 miles per hour) without hitting any cones, which is poor compared to similar EVs. For starters, the rear-wheel-drive BMW i4 eDrive40 topped 73 kilometers per hour (45.3 miles per hour). The all-wheel-drive Polestar 2 reached 74 kilometers per hour (45.9 miles per hour), and the Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor clocked a scarcely believable 83 kilometers per hour (51.5 miles per hour). km77's test driver notes mediocre grip from the Ioniq 6's electric vehicle-specific tires and a tendency to oversteer, which shouldn't come as a surprise from such a heavy car.



